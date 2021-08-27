In late August, President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party used its parliamentary supermajority to push out of committee a bill that would ban companies from forcing developers to use their online payment systems. The bill was submitted in 2020, after Google said it would require all apps to use its payment system, charging up to a 30% commission on in-app purchases. That’s a model common in other parts of the world and employed also by Apple. Earlier this year, the search giant lowered commissions to 15% for the first $1 million of revenue earned by developers, in part due to a global backlash. Under the latest version, companies that operate app stores must allow their users to pay through a variety of payment systems. It stipulates that tech giants must not “abuse their status to force their users to only use specific payment methods.”