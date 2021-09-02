Exemptions have been added in recent years, but so far none apply to Epic’s case. In 2016, Apple lowered to 15% the cut it takes from subscriptions beyond the first year. In 2020, it also agreed to lower its share to 15% if a developer earns less than $1 million in any year. In August 2021, it settled a class-action lawsuit by paying $100 million to a range of app makers. It also agreed to allow developers the use of communications outside the iOS app such as email to promote alternative payment methods that exclude Apple. In September, there was a further concession for so-called reader apps spanning content like magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music and video. Starting in 2022, they will be allowed to add a link in their app to direct users to other payment systems.