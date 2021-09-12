U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who had overseen a three-week trial in May, ordered Apple to allow developers to steer consumers to outside payment methods for mobile apps. The judge concluded that Apple has engaged in anticompetitive conduct that harms consumers by preventing them from getting cheaper prices, but she didn’t go as far as Epic sought. She said she could not conclude that Apple is a monopolist, and stopped short of ordering Apple to cut its 30% fee, though she said it isn’t justified. She also ordered Epic to pay $4 million in damages to Apple for breach of contract. The ruling was seen as a blow to Apple’s App Store business model. Apple, however, called the ruling a justification, saying that “the court has affirmed what we’ve known all along: the App Store is not in violation of antitrust law.” Epic has announced its intent to appeal.