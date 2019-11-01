Get America Covered, a group that monitors HealthCare.gov and includes former Obama officials, said it received reports of problems from people in multiple states. Some consumers were unable to complete their applications.
About 10 million people get subsidized private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
Open enrollment for 2020 health plans ends Dec. 15.
