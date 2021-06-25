“Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,” she added in her first public remarks since the software entrepreneur’s death on Wednesday.
Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy on McAfee’s body but have indicated that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself.
John McAfee was arrested at the Barcelona airport in October last year on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes. Hours before he was found dead, Spain’s National Court agreed to his extradition to the U.S. but the decision was not final.
“We were prepared for that decision and had a plan of action already in place to appeal that decision,” Janice McAfee, 38, told reporters. “I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy: Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead.”
Results of McAfee’s autopsy could take “days or weeks,” authorities have said.