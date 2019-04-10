In this image made from video released by Carlos Ghosn via his lawyer Tuesday, April 9, 2019, former Nissan chairman Ghosn speaks on camera in Tokyo. Ghosn, who was arrested in Japan on financial misconduct charges, gets his say in a video shown by his legal team. (Carlos Ghosn via AP) (Associated Press)

TOKYO — The wife of Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be questioned Thursday by Japanese prosecutors in a Tokyo court.

A person familiar with the situation has told The Associated Press that Carole Ghosn will be questioned voluntarily with Ghosn’s legal team present and she was not a suspect. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with falsifying financial documents and breach of trust while leading the Japanese automaker. He says he is innocent. He was released on bail last month but rearrested last week.

