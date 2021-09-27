A: Wikipedia is the only top 10 website in the world operated as a not-for-profit, so it’s trying to deliver a set of services on a fraction of the budget of the big tech platforms. I think our intent is never to harass readers or users. But in fact, what we see is that lots of people are very happy to make what is usually a pretty small contribution in support of something that they use and find valuable. And that is important because it keeps us from needing to sell personal information or sell ads or do the things that would compromise the neutrality and integrity of the platform.