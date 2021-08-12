So it’s worth asking if President Joe Biden plans to invite Ashraf Ghani, the president of Afghanistan. He is the leader of an “emerging democracy,” to borrow a phrase from the Biden administration, that is on the verge of falling into totalitarian darkness. The Taliban has been advancing through Afghanistan in the last week, making so many gains that the U.S. has sent a contingent of troops to Kabul to plan for the evacuation of the U.S. embassy there. U.S. officials are now predicting that Kabul could fall to the Taliban within a month.