“We got the ECI reading just before the November meeting. We got the labor market report two days after the meeting. And then, one week after that, I think on the 12th of November, we got the CPI reading. It was really the CPI reading, in concert with those two, and I just came to the view over that weekend that we needed to speed up the taper. And we started working on that. That’s a full 10 days or so before the President made a decision of renominating me. So, honestly, it had nothing to do with that at all. And I just thought this is what we got to do. My colleagues were out talking about a faster taper. And that doesn’t happen by accident.”