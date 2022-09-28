Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For anyone wondering whether Jair Bolsonaro plans to retreat gracefully into the background if he loses Brazil’s presidential election, his latest overseas jaunt offers one answer. Even before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, he found an opportunity to rouse flag-clad supporters from the London embassy balcony, with dog-whistle references to abortion and “gender ideology,” hints at his opponent’s supposed communist allegiances — and then a guarantee that he would inevitably win, outright, in the first round.

Facts? Who needs them.

In reality, with less than a week to go before Brazilians head to the polls on Sunday, the numbers do not favor the incumbent. An Ipec survey published on Monday suggested opposition leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva could take 52% of valid votes in the first round — enough to win without a run-off, a feat only one past candidate has managed (twice) — while Bolsonaro would take 34%. The gap between them isn’t narrowing. (Ipec interviewed 3,008 people on September 25 and 26, for a survey with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points and a confidence level of 95%.)

Polls can be imperfect and they underestimate the difference turnout will make. But with time running out and the former congressman for Rio de Janeiro struggling even on his home turf, the chances of an election-day surprise look ever more distant.

Certainly, the return of former president Lula is a troubling prospect for many Brazilians, thanks in large part to the massive corruption scandal that brewed up during his time in office and ultimately resulted in his imprisonment. The Supreme Court annulled his convictions in 2021.

A pragmatist and a shrewd political operator, though, he has built a wide coalition, bringing in business-friendly former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin as his vice president, gaining endorsements from other high-profile moderates, like Marina Silva, an erstwhile environment minister who had ruptured ties with his party, and former central bank chief Henrique Meirelles. Lula has also invested in his enduring appeal among poorer households, who remember his housing programs, a groundbreaking cash transfer for low-income families that lifted millions out of poverty and efforts to widen access to education.

With more than 33 million Brazilians going hungry today — and more than half living with some level of food insecurity — no wonder nostalgia is strong. Never mind that the economic backdrop will be very different in 2023, without the spectacular commodity boom that lifted all boats during Lula’s first and second term, and with what is likely to be a far less congenial legislature.

Yet the question staring at Brazil today is not really about who wins the election. The real head-scratcher is what Bolsonaro, a man of openly authoritarian tendencies, will do if and when he loses, as the polls strongly suggest.

The president said on prime-time television last month that he would accept the results of the election, “as long as the vote is clean and transparent.” However, he’s also prepared the way for a tantrum of national proportions. Taking a leaf out of US President Donald Trump’s book, he has repeatedly sought to discredit Brazil’s well-established electoral process, and picked fights with the Supreme Court. He’s wrapped himself in the flag, smeared his opponent and portrayed the race as good against evil.

A former army captain, Bolsonaro has sought to enlist the armed forces (and the police) to his cause — modern coups don’t require tanks, but they do require the military. He’s defended Brazil’s military dictatorship and has steadily expanded the armed forces’ presence in the political sphere. His government demanded a role for them even in overseeing the voting process, a risky, indeed unthinkable move for a credible democracy. His persistent support for weapon ownership has left Brazil awash in guns. The far-right populist has also supercharged disinformation, using his speeches and direct addresses to stoke baseless rumors, then amplified by friendly social media.

Of course, even if Bolsonaro wants to hang on to power whatever happens, that doesn’t mean he can.

For one, Lula looks set to win by a healthy margin if the vote goes to the second round, which will make it far harder for Bolsonaro to cry foul, and will make backing him a far less attractive option for supporters high in the country’s political, military and economic elite.

The president has also proven a good talker but a mediocre operative, even on the backbenches, making it conceivable that if he finds sympathy in some corners of the armed forces or the military police, he will still struggle to bring the rest onside. Levels of empathy with Bolsonaro are not uniform. That’s no protection from troublesome incidents, but it does make an all-out insurrection far more challenging. Crucially, with Trump out of power, he also has no significant international backing for adventurism, as his unimpressive dance card on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly demonstrated. Serbia and Poland will hardly carry him through.

None of that means a sigh of relief is in order. Even in the best case, the two months between the runoff and the inauguration provide plenty of time for Bolsonaro to wreak havoc, say, in the Amazon. More troubling still are the divisions he has sowed, which will remain. Without Bolsonaro, some of the worst traits of Bolsonarismo may well linger, even without a party to nurture it. He’s alienated minorities and deepened the involvement of religion and the armed forces in politics. He’s promoted violence, heightened distrust in the judiciary and in the very act of voting. Whatever happens in October, the world’s fourth-largest democracy has been left dangerously weak.

