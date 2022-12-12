Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What if corporations could opt out of being sued by their shareholders? That’s the issue facing the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which on Dec. 12 gathered en banc to consider whether an earlier decision made by a subset of its judges was correct. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The case, Lee v. Fisher, started with a shareholder derivative suit against The Gap, Inc. A shareholder derivative suit is conventionally defined as one brought by a shareholder against senior management and directors on behalf of the company, with damages to be paid to the company. Brought under federal law — specifically, section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act — the suit alleges that the Gap lied in its proxy statements about its level of workplace diversity.

As I wrote recently, lawsuits around workplace diversity are going to become a lot more common if and when the Supreme Court eliminates racial diversity as a permissible objective in college admissions. But the lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit is important for a totally different reason, one that came up before the courts could even consider whether the Gap misled the markets about its diversity efforts.

The suit against the Gap is important because a federal district court threw it out of court, a decision affirmed by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit. The basic logic was that the Gap’s bylaws in Delaware, where it’s incorporated, contain a clause that says that any shareholder derivative clause must be brought in the Delaware courts. The Ninth Circuit panel held that this provision barred bringing a shareholder derivative suit under federal law in federal court.

On the surface that might not seem like a big deal; the plaintiff could, you’d think, bring the same suit in Delaware. Not so fast. The Securities Exchange Act is a federal law and says that the federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction over claims made under it. That means the state courts, including Delaware’s courts, can’t hear a derivative lawsuit under federal law that alleges a false proxy statement.

The result of the Ninth Circuit’s earlier decision was that there is nowhere for the plaintiff to bring her suit.

If that decision stands, it offers a potential pathway to other companies who want to insulate themselves from derivative lawsuits: Protect yourself in your bylaws from a whole range of suits that otherwise could only be brought under federal law.

Notably, the Seventh Circuit reached the opposite conclusion last January in a somewhat parallel case. The Seventh Circuit said that Delaware’s law doesn’t take the suit out of the federal courts. Its reasoning was that “applying the [Delaware] bylaw to this case would mean that plaintiff’s derivative Section 14(a) action may not be heard in any forum” — a conclusion the court considered unacceptable.

Who’s right? That issue will first be decided by the larger group of Ninth Circuit judges, which can overturn the decision made earlier by the three-judge panel. If the court agrees with the Seventh Circuit, the issue may fade. If not, there will be a split between the circuits, and the Supreme Court will have to weigh in to resolve it.

Which outcome you should root for depends on how excited you’d be at the prospect of a world without shareholder derivative suits. Dissenting in the Seventh Circuit case, Judge Frank Easterbrook, an old-school, conservative law and economics expert, pointed out that in a world without shareholder derivative suits, individuals could still sue companies for lying in proxy materials — just not in the derivative form. “Suppose Delaware were to abolish derivative suits,” he wrote. “Investors still could sue managers for violating the state-law duties of care or loyalty. Investors still could sue companies under statutes such as § 14(a). Would abolishing derivative actions violate federal law? I can’t see how.”

It’s certainly true that, if one were designing corporate law from scratch, it would be plausible to imagine the whole structure without derivative suits. Easterbrook was suggesting we could evolve back to that world without any great loss.

Yet shareholder derivative suits play a distinctive role in corporate oversight. Instead of being a suit against a company for damages that would be paid by the company to the plaintiff, a derivative suit is for damages that are paid back to the company. Crucially, damages are paid by the directors and management (or their insurance), not by the company itself. A derivative suit is therefore conceptually and practically distinct from an ordinary damages suit against a company.

To be sure, even if the Ninth Circuit leaves the panel decision in place, and the Supreme Court chooses that view over the Seventh Circuit’s, it doesn’t automatically follow that shareholder derivative suits would eventually be by-lawed out of existence. For one thing, Delaware courts would have to agree to uphold the by-laws, which hasn’t yet happened.

For another, the market might decide that companies that adopt by-laws barring derivative suits are worth less than those that do not. If so, the decision to adopt such by-laws would be a kind of signal by management and the board that they want to be insulated from lawsuits — not a signal every company would necessarily want to send.

Nevertheless, the possibility of ending shareholder derivative suits seems more likely to appeal to conservatives than liberals. That might make the current Supreme Court majority sit up and take notice.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

