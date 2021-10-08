Nanopore was unusual in this respect. It had a fragmented ownership structure including several public-market shareholders before it went public. That meant it already satisfied London’s free-float requirements and was able to sell only 17% of itself in its IPO. Structurally it may have had more in common with a U.S. deal than first appears. It was a similar story with cybersecurity company Darktrace Plc, which set out to sell only 10% of itself in its small April IPO and popped 32%.