Often, such debt is on the books every day of the year, except for June 30 and Dec. 31, when companies publicly report their financials. This way, the bonds do not need to show up on their balance sheets. In early February, I got hold of the prospectus of one such bond issued by Agile Group Holdings Ltd. It showed that a $175 million dollar-denominated bond, issued by Canford Mind Ltd., a shell company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, was guaranteed by Agile. Last November, the developer used another shell company, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, to issue more debt. Agile did not respond to queries in February and has not replied to a request for comment.