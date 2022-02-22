Home goods were one of the big winners from the pandemic. As Americans spent more time inside, they invested in their houses and apartments, whether this was upgrading their bathroom or buying a new sofa. A red-hot housing market also likely had people stocking up on everything from timber to taps, while waits for contractors and materials extended project timelines that began in lockdown. So, in some ways, a slowdown in DIY spending should be expected as the world opens back up.

But the prospects for Home Depot and others look more concerning that that. Household budgets are under strain from inflation, with everything from food and gas prices to TV subscriptions and rent going up. Add in a lack of government stimulus, dwindling pandemic savings and the possibly higher borrowing costs, and the outlook for consumer-goods companies looks less rosy.

In this kind of environment, it’s big, expensive items — say, a new kitchen counter or a laptop — that are often the first to be dropped. Indeed, consumer sentiment on buying major household items has weakened over the past six months, according to the University of Michigan.

And although January retail sales were stronger than expected, some cracks are beginning to emerge: Sales of furniture, one of the beneficiaries from being stuck at home, rose just 1.5% in January from the year earlier. Electronic sales were weaker too.

These are early signs, but we may soon see that demand for high-ticket items has peaked. That’s a worry for all sellers of pricey goods, from Best Buy Co Inc. to Williams-Sonoma Inc. to Weber Inc. There are only so many TVs, dining tables and grills a household needs. On top of that, spending on fashion and even food looks vulnerable too. Consumers are already trading down and shopping around for groceries.

As higher prices start to take their toll on people’s spending power, expect the effects to be felt on major and mundane purchases alike.

