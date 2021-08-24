Purchasing managers surveys are probably the best real-time snapshots into to how an economy is faring. While reading across the indexes produces a far from exact picture, it does provide a decent guide to the direction of travel. Those released Monday for major developed countries — on a preliminary basis for August — showed a notable swing between the solid growth of the euro area (despite a blip lower in German manufacturing) and the fading stars of the both the American and British economic recoveries. The service sectors of both of the latter took a nasty tumble this month due to shortages of staff and widespread logistics issues. The sugar rush of major fiscal stimulus could be wearing off fast.