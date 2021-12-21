Few guardrails exist. The use of credit and debit cards for gambling is permitted in the U.S., although some card companies still won’t allow it. In Nevada, however, debit card readers sit atop gambling tables, and limits on the dollar amount and number of card swipes have been lifted. Digital innovations present a multitude of fresh challenges. Gamblers’ one-to-one relationship with their mobile devices, the use of push notifications, geolocators and information harvested from social media allow companies to tailor advertising to millions of bettors — with negligible outside scrutiny. Some gambling companies such as Entain PLC say they use the data they harvest to identify and cut off problem gamblers before their troubles worsen, but there’s no empirical evidence to suggest that is something operators routinely do.