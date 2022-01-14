It’s all set to be a challenging year, whoever is the leader of the Conservative party and, thus, prime minister. That probably explains why there is some hesitancy in replacing Johnson. Local elections are due in May and are expected to be tough for the party — so any decision to boot Boris may have to wait till then. Ultimately, the deciding factor will be which leader has the best chance of securing the next Tory victory. Greased piglets do not have nine lives; but this one is certainly proving hard to hold down.