Tim: We can’t guarantee that those photographs won’t come out anyway. There are enough people wanting to get rid of Boris Johnson who may have submitted those photographs and there’s no guarantee that they’ll stay with the police or Sue Gray, particularly if those people get rather impatient with the situation. You’re right to point to the party in the flat as being one allegation that I think most people weren’t aware of and would be regarded as pretty serious. If you look at the polling, funnily enough it’s the gathering that Boris Johnson wasn’t at that seems to have really infuriated people, partly because of the conjunction with the photograph of the Queen sitting on her own at her husband’s funeral. That testifies to the power of the image.