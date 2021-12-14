Or at least that was one way of looking at it. Through another lens, Disney’s decision wasn’t greedy so much as pragmatic. Consider that when “Black Widow” was released, vaccines were only just rolling out and people were still hesitant about watching movies with strangers in the confined space of a theater. What’s more, they were enjoying streaming new movies at home — an option that rival studio Warner Bros. was already providing to HBO Max customers. A cinema-only debut of “Black Widow” in this environment probably wouldn’t have drawn the box-office attendance that could have earned Johansson — the highest-paid actress of the before times — that $50 million payday.