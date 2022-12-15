Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is little about the UK’s House of Lords — the largest legislative body outside China — that you’d keep if you were building a legislature from scratch today. You probably wouldn’t fill it with dukes, earls or viscounts, which recall an ancient status system at odds with today’s meritocracy. You wouldn’t decide to have 800-plus members and give them jobs for life. And you wouldn’t choose its particular demographic mix — with more members over 90 years old than under 40 (the median age is 72) and so many coming from London and the southeast despite country trying to rebalance opportunity and “level up.”

You surely wouldn’t give prime ministers the right to appoint as many cronies as they liked or grant Church of England bishops automatic seats. You might even replace the ermine robes with faux fur or ditch the garb altogether.

Advertisement

But, as the famous tennis player Arthur Ashe once advised, “start from where you are; use what you have; do what you can.” And so periodically, Britain has vigorous debates about whether and how the Lords might be reformed. Another febrile period of Lords reform debate is now heating up. If only it would yield some results.

There are the obvious arguments for why change is necessary: the current unwieldy size, the desire for democracy, the demands for representation. How absurd it is that Britain is the only country other than Lesotho with a wholly unelected upper chamber, pleaded Nick Clegg, the former Liberal Democrat leader who governed with the Conservatives after the 2010 elections and tried to advance the ball. His reform plan fell on deaf ears, including those of his coalition partner, then Prime Minister David Cameron.

There are the less obvious but quietly powerful arguments against reform: namely, that the House of Lords, along with the monarchy and the House of Commons, is the three-legged stool on which the edifice of British constitutional life rests. The existing arrangement, for all its anachronistic quirks, has generally worked well. Many of the Lords are deeply expert in their fields and bring that knowledge to bear in scrutinizing government legislation.

Advertisement

Another oft-cited argument against major change is that a reformed body might compete with the elected House of Commons, which, given Britain’s unwritten constitution, could get messy. The country tends to look smugly at legislative gridlock in the US, and perhaps an elected upper chamber would be a step in that direction. Then there are legitimate concerns about whether the transition to a directly elected upper chamber would be destabilizing.

But opposition to change is also political: It serves the Commons to have an upper chamber that looks ridiculous enough so as not to pose a real threat — and to which many MPs aspire for their next gig.

And so, for all the bouts of reflection and pledges to modernize, the House of Lords has resisted major reform. If this time is to be any different, the cause would have to have cross-party support and some level of public enthusiasm, since it would not be a short process. That still seems unlikely, though it doesn’t mean that the Lords can afford to stay as it is today.

Advertisement

It’s possible the public could get more engaged this time around. Boris Johnson went to town appointing around 100 friends and supporters to the Lords in his three years in office, including some controversial choices. And the Lords have been in the news lately, thanks to allegations that Michelle Mone, a former lingerie entrepreneur made a peer by Cameron, had links to a company that landed lucrative government contracts to supply personal protective equipment during Covid. (Baroness Mone has denied allegations that she benefited from those contracts or behaved improperly.)

All of this has contributed to a rising sense that what’s broken in Britain requires systemic, constitutional reform, not just a change in leadership.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, called in by Labour leader Keir Starmer, recently published a report on constitutional reform that shines the spotlight on, you guessed it, the House of Lords. The Brown Commission envisages an elected chamber of 200 members that serves a unifying function for the different parts of the UK. Its powers would be limited so that it is clearly subordinate to the House of Commons, but it would take on added roles, including safeguarding the constitution and standards in public life (lest curtaingate, Partygate and sordid other scandals of the Johnson era be forgotten).

Advertisement

The devil is in the yet-to-be-worked-out details, however. Starmer notably hasn’t committed to putting a new elected assembly in Labour’s election manifesto. He’s going to hold consultations, which may be code for kicking it into the long grass.

Politically, that would be smart. Voters hold no affection for the enrobed Lords, but most don’t think about the chamber much at all. If people feel cheerier by the next election, abolishing the Lords may suddenly seem like overkill. (“What next, the monarchy?” Tories will taunt.) If Britain is still in the slow-growth league and feeling down about itself, then embracing such a major constitutional change rather than focusing on bread-and-butter issues might look indulgent.

That doesn’t mean there is no prospect for change. Brown is right: The current setup is “indefensible.” Lords reform as part of a much bigger decentralization drive could have a better chance than past efforts, too.

Advertisement

But incremental change is still more likely. Some have suggested the Lords could slim down by voting for a number of existing members to stay, following the precedent of the 1999 Blair reforms in which hereditary peers vote to fill seats.

Philip Norton, or Lord Norton of Louth, a Conservative peer and a professor at the University of Hull, has long argued that an elected upper body would gut the expertise at the heart of its most valuable function, but thinks the current chamber can be improved to address its deficits. His latest reform bill seeks to change the appointments process to raise the threshold for nominees and increase transparency in the process. He also wants to reduce the size of the Lords to no bigger than the House of Commons and ensure that no political party has a majority.

Such ideas are now taken a lot more seriously. In a speech last week, the Lord Speaker John McFall (known as Lord McFall of Alcluith) said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was open to discussing the details of reform. A Conservative government that championed downsizing and some meaningful changes would make it much harder for Starmer to argue that the only option is abolition.

Advertisement

And yet it might quietly please the Labour leader too. Starmer’s party has always shied away from radical reform of the Lords since an elected upper body could potentially undermine the agenda of a Labour government. In the end, it suits all sides to fret about the absurdity of the Lords, but leave well enough mostly alone.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

• Britain’s House of Lords Is a National Embarrassment: Martin Ivens

• Can Keir Starmer’s Labour Party Destroy London’s Ring of Power?: Therese Raphael

• The Decline and Fall of the Tory Empire: Adrian Wooldridge

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article