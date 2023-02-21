WillScot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — PHOENIX — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.4 million.
The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $590.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $339.5 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.14 billion.
WillScot expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion.
