Wingstop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas — ADDISON, Texas — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.
The restaurant chain posted revenue of $104.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $52.9 million, or $1.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $357.5 million.
