The continent is swimming in vaccines but needs to aim higher to reach immunization thresholds. Epidemiologists reckon coverage should be above 85% to make a difference against the delta variant, and that is borne out by comparing daily cases with vaccine rates. Austria is a current poster child of how even a coverage of 66% can fail to stop intensive-care wards from filling up and death rates from hitting nine-month highs; its new compulsory vaccination policy, due in February, will be closely watched — though unlikely to be copied by other countries soon.