The last time the competition was held in 2018, a hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie won top honors. It is imported by Savencia Cheese USA. This year’s winner will be announced Thursday.
One judge and 30 people from a Japanese university could not attend because the university didn’t allow international travel due to the new coronavirus, according to Rebekah Sweeney, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.
There will be extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers for the judges “out of an abundance of good intention,” she said. Otherwise, the virus was not expected to affect the competition, she said.
