Investors have lately become strangely optimistic that the Federal Reserve won’t have to tighten monetary policy much further, bidding up stocks and bonds amid hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon get inflation under control. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight This wishful thinking is both unfounded and counterproductive. The market’s exuberance appears to stem in part from Jerome Powell’s latest news conference, in which the Fed chair observed that growth had slowed, didn’t commit to another 75-basis-point rate increase in September and suggested that monetary tightening might curb excess demand for workers without doing too much harm to those currently employed. This has fueled speculation of a “pivot” to smaller interest-rate increases, with some even arguing that the Fed has done enough already.

Don’t be confident about such an outcome. For one, Powell repeatedly referred to Fed officials’ projections from June, which show the federal funds rate reaching 3.8% in 2023 — more than 50 basis points higher than what financial markets currently expect, and difficult to reconcile with the pivot hypothesis.

As regards the labor market, monetary policy tightening is far too blunt a tool to target demand only for workers not yet employed. It affects all parts of the economy that are sensitive to interest rates, and hence inevitably reaches workers who have jobs, too. The greater the excess demand for labor, the more tightening the Fed must do and the more people will be put out of work. The latest reading from the employment cost index underscores how tight the labor market is: Wages for private sector workers are up 5.7% from a year earlier. Also, Fed officials believe that the unemployment rate consistent with price stability is significantly higher than it was during the last economic expansion. This means more jobs will need to be sacrificed to get inflation under control.

Some argue that the Fed doesn’t need to induce such job losses — that inflation will subside on its own along with the supply disruptions created by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But the central bank must contend with the world as it is: If demand exceeds supply, the Fed must act to reduce the former even if the latter is constrained. Beyond that, supply disruptions are far from the whole story. Inflation pressures have broadened, as evidenced by the 6% year-over-year increase in the Cleveland Fed’s median consumer price index, up from 3.8% six months earlier.

All told, the outlook hasn’t changed. Inflation is too high, the labor market is too tight and the Fed must respond — most likely by pushing the economy into an actual recession, as opposed to the two quarters of minor GDP shrinkage that has occurred so far. Wishful thinking in markets only makes the job harder, by loosening financial conditions and requiring more monetary tightening to compensate.

The biggest mistake the Fed can make is to fail to push inflation back down to 2%. Fortunately, Powell recognizes this, even if he understates how difficult the task will be given the economic environment and the Fed’s very late start.

Bill Dudley is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and senior adviser to Bloomberg Economics. A senior research scholar at Princeton University, he served as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as vice chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee.

