Last week’s top film, Disney’s even pricier “Jungle Cruise,” also opened softer than expected, collecting $34 million in the U.S. and Canada against a reported budget of $200 million. While most titles this year have fallen fast after release, “Jungle Cruise” held reasonably well, dropping 55% in its second week with $15.7 million. Globally, it has totaled $122 million. That doesn’t include the $30 million Disney said “Jungle Cruise” made in its first weekend in “early access” purchases on Disney+. (Disney didn’t share updated streaming revenue in the movie’s second week.)