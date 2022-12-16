Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is Bloomberg Opinion Today, a life-size cutout of Bloomberg Opinion's opinions.

Today's Agenda

• Tesla needs an activist.
• Teams Transitory and Structural are still fighting.
• Scrutinize claims of FTX victimhood.
• Someday maybe women could get health care in hospitals.

Tesla Needs Adult Supervision

If you were the CEO of the world’s largest electric-vehicle company, the value of which had plunged by 60% this year, largely because of concerns your social media website is distracting you, cutting your personal wealth in half, would you:

• re-dedicate yourself to running the EV company, making sure every public action and utterance is about only that; or would you

• sell billions of dollars’ worth of your EV company’s stock despite promises not to, possibly to bolster the finances of your social media website;

• post alt-right memes and “jokes” on your social media website and fire executives who tell you not to;

• ban critical journalists from your social media website on a whim;

• show up at a live forum on your social media website to argue about the bans;

• cancel all future live forums on your social media website because reasons;

• host a poll on your social media website to decide how long journalists should be banned;

• ignore the results of the poll on your social media website and host another poll;

• post flame emojis on your social media website to far-right accounts mocking the banned journalists;

• spend the next day on your social media website discussing the bans some more; and

• start looking for new investors for your social media website?

If you answered 2-11, then I’m sorry to inform you that you are Elon Musk, who has done most of those things in just the past 24 hours. Stunningly, shares of his EV company, Tesla, are falling again.

At many other struggling companies, an activist investor would have swooped in to clean up this mess by now, Liam Denning notes. But Tesla is a special unicorn, whose CEO is a god-king with robust defenses against investors. One of those is a board made up of Elon Musk’s brother, several mannequins and a life-size cutout of Michael Jordan riding a model train. Good luck getting any influence there.

Another defense is the still-ludicrously-high price of Tesla’s stock. Once Musk hoped the company would be worth twice as much as Saudi Aramco. Now it’s barely worth more than Exxon Mobil, Liam notes:

Exxon eventually succumbed to an activist, which helps explain why its line has been moving consistently up and to the right. Tesla should be so lucky. Read the whole thing.

Fed Fight!

Since the earliest humans first huddled around fires and told each other stories to fend off their fear of the wilderness beyond, they have spoken of a fundamental struggle pitting shadow against light, wrong against right. I’m talking, of course, about the eternal conflict between Team Transitory and Team Structural.

Older readers may remember it from as far back as early 2021, or “early 2021,” as the language was spoken then. The records are now mostly lost to time. But in those days, legend has it, Jay Powell bore the standard for Team Transitory. In so doing he led the US economy into an age of great darkness, or “early 2022,” as they once called it in their rough tongue.

The bitter struggle continues to this day, John Authers writes. Except now Powell — completing a classic character arc the scholar Joseph Campbell once called “the old switcheroo” — is leading Team Structural, fighting inflation long after markets have sued for peace. Who will prevail? If we’re lucky, we might find out in a distant future called “early 2023.”

Bonus Central-Banking Reading: We could start seeing rate cuts next year, possibly starting in South Korea. — Dan Moss

The Real FTX Villains Were the Friends We Made Along the Way

You could argue that, in every financial debacle or fraud, there are victims and there are perpetrators. It always stinks to be a victim, but when people start assigning blame, it may seem preferable to the alternative.

The FTX debacle/alleged fraud had several perpetrators and many, many enablers, some of whom ended up technically being “victims,” in the sense that they lost a bucketload doing business with FTX. Now that we’re sorting through the wreckage, Lionel Laurent writes, they are strictly identifying as victims, perhaps hoping we’ll forget how they should have known better and maybe even could have averted a bigger disaster. They don’t deserve all the blame for the FTX meltdown, but then they don’t deserve any sympathy, either.

Telltale Charts

During the decades when abortion was legal throughout the US, we shunted it out of hospitals and doctors’ offices and into clinics where we wouldn’t have to see it. Now that abortion rights are disappearing, clinics are overwhelmed with traffic from states where the practice is outlawed, Sarah Green Carmichael notes. This leaves many women without health-care options even in states where abortion is still mostly legal. Abortion is health care. Why can’t women get it in health-care facilities?

Rishi Sunak may not want to reward striking UK nurses, but he can’t ignore their low pay and abysmal working conditions, writes Therese Raphael.

