Opened in 1973, the I-40 bridge connected Memphis and the Arkansas city of West Memphis. It was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a fracture in one of two 900-foot (274-meter) horizontal steel beams that are critical for the bridge’s integrity. River traffic under the span was closed that day, but reopened on Friday. Road traffic was rerouted to the I-55 bridge, and traffic there has been heavy.