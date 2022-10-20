Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Although UK Prime Minister Liz Truss been making a desperate effort to restore confidence in her leadership, she has so far failed comprehensively. Her government needs a broader rethink. After markets rebelled over a reckless “pro-growth” mini-budget her government proposed on Sept. 23, Truss last week fired her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, for following her instructions, then announced a partial fiscal U-turn, in effect shredding her own signature proposal. Investors were unimpressed. Downward pressure on sterling and gilts resumed.

Earlier this week, Jeremy Hunt, the new finance minister, pledged to enact steep new spending reductions, scrap much of what remained of Truss’s planned tax cuts and rein in a mooted energy-price freeze, while hinting that more thrift was on the way. A more comprehensive reversal of a new government’s agenda would be hard to imagine. But Hunt’s remarks had the desired effect: Bond yields eased, the pound rallied and a sense of crisis dissipated — at least temporarily.

Then on Wednesday, Truss abruptly fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman, for what was termed a national-security breach. Rumors of plummeting internal support and a wider rebellion soon swirled.

The question for Truss and her government is: What now?

Britain’s Tories only recently emerged from the turmoil surrounding the removal of Boris Johnson, so it’s scarcely believable that the party’s members are again debating who should lead them. But they are. If enough ministers and MPs rebelled, Truss could be forced out despite her pledge to fight on. (“I’m a fighter and not a quitter,” she repeatedly told Parliament on Wednesday.)

Yet her party remains bitterly divided over who might replace her and indeed over what it stands for. Although the Labour opposition is demanding an early election, Conservatives know they’d face annihilation if they allowed it. The disarray is total, with no easy exit. At a time of maximum financial and economic stress, Britain’s government is all but paralyzed.

Under these circumstances, Hunt is a brave man for even accepting the appointment. He may need to work miracles. Perhaps as important, Truss must not stand in his way or otherwise makes matters worse.

The prime minister’s unforgivable error was to embark, as a new and untested leader, on an avowedly radical program of tax cuts and spending increases, blithely ignoring the consequences for public debt at a time of mounting financial anxiety, and putting the Treasury at odds with the Bank of England in its efforts to curb inflation.

Hunt, an experienced and unradical politician, can help put this right. His announcements this week offered a good start, ahead of a new budget planned for Oct. 31. His main task now will be to reassure anxious voters that prudence — not austerity — will be the government’s byword. He should reaffirm that helping households cope with high energy costs remains a priority, for instance, while also stressing the importance of targeting those in greatest need. He can say that the government’s long-term goal remains lower taxes and higher investment, while insisting on the short-term imperative of fiscal caution and close coordination with the central bank.

Truss should’ve seen the need for such judicious steps from the start. Instead, she has crippled herself as prime minister, perhaps irreversibly. In these circumstances, she needs to help her new finance minister — not just by backing his proposals, but by letting him take charge.

