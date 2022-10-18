Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Monday was the first day of restored calm in the UK, but it’s impossible to unsee the past few weeks of British politics. A new Conservative government, full of ambition, got the keys and drove full speed into a brick wall of economic reality. The fallout has been excruciating. Liz Truss lost her chancellor of the exchequer and closest ally as well as her entire economic program in the crash. Her own leadership is on life support.

Her party must now assess the damage, decide who it wants in the driver seat and where it wants to go.

The leadership question is the easier one. Whether the Tories find a way to bring in former Chancellor Rishi Sunak — who predicted pretty much the whole sordid scene — or elevate someone else, it is clear that Truss is about to have her license revoked. Only the precise mechanics and timing of how she is replaced are yet to be decided.

The bigger question is what the past few weeks means for her party. Will it decide she merely drove too fast and recklessly or rip up the entire roadmap?

At least, finally, Britain has some grown-ups in the room. The new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has calmed the markets and lifted the backbenches a little, underscoring the importance of clear and compelling communications and economic policymaking from the real world. Though he lost two leadership campaigns, Hunt is an experienced minister who has served in government for nine of the 12 years the Tories have been in power.

In his statement to the House of Commons, Hunt made a point of saying he had already met twice with Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and consulted with the Office for Budget Responsibility, Treasury officials and the Debt Management Office. He announced the foursome who will form a new economic council to provide economic advice — intellectual firepower in the form of BlackRock Inc.’s Rupert Harrison, who advised former Chancellor George Osborne in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, and two former Bank of England officials, Sushil Wadhwani and Gertjan Vlieghe, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Karen Ward.

And yet what of the direction of travel? From Boris Johnson’s lofty post-Brexit ambitions of Global Britain to Truss’s supply-side radicalism, this is now a government whose grand economic ambition is — wait for it — stability. Its aim is to drive very slowly in the safety lane and hope to make it in one piece to the next rest stop. That’s refreshing, in a way. After years of three-word slogans whose aim was populist manipulation (Take Back Control, Get Brexit Done, Save the NHS), there is clarity in saying that the main job of government now is to restore confidence.

Hunt got rid of 60% of the tax cuts that Kwarteng put in place, placed a time-limit on the uncapped liability of the government’s energy support program and promised there would be demands for spending restraint across the board. While that might be calming for the markets, it means that taxes as a share of gross domestic product will go up to 36% of GDP, their highest level outside of wartime. There will be pain on the spending side to come when Hunt delivers his fiscal statement on Halloween.

This will look suspiciously like austerity to a lot of people. That leaves the open question of how Hunt can still try to put Britain on a growth trajectory. There are things the government can do, of course, even with spending constraints. It can at least continue some capital expenditure to improve infrastructure (as Hunt, to his credit, indicated he favored). It can do more to attract immigrant labor (silence there from the government). It can devolve more powers and fund local government, which is often better placed to implement public services. But it will be hard now to fit these policies into a new governing vision that unites disparate Tory wings.

“Once you’ve crashed the car at 100 mph you’ve damaged it for good and you’re going to be paying much more on your insurance for years to come,” said Labour leader Keir Starmer Monday. He was talking about Britain’s reputation for fiscal responsibility, but he might as well have been talking about the future of the Conservative Party.

