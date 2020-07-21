Coke reported net income of $1.8 billion for the April-June period, down 32% from the same period a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 42 cents per share. That tops Wall Street’s per-share expectations by 2 cents, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Coke’s revenue fell to $7.2 billion, matching expectations.
Coke shares rose 2% before the opening bell Tuesday.
