Business

Wix.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
February 22, 2023 at 5:14 a.m. EST

TEL AVIV, Israel — TEL AVIV, Israel — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $355 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $351.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $424.9 million, or $7.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $367 million to $371 million.

