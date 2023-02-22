Wolverine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCKFORD, Mich. — ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $361.6 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $4.59. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $665 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $188.3 million, or $2.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.68 billion.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWW

GiftOutline Gift Article