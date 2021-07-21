Lore and Rodriguez will then have the right to purchase additional 20% shares in 2022 and 2023, when they would become controlling owners of the two basketball teams.
“Together with Marc and Alex, we take another step forward in building a world-class organization both on and off the court,” Taylor said in the statement.
Lore expressed his excitement Wednesday in a Twitter post.
“As a middle schooler, I dreamt about owning a sports team — and today I’m so humbled to be a part of the @NBA and @WNBA family,” Lore said.
The 80-year-old Taylor purchased the Timberwolves in 1994 for $88 million to keep them from moving to New Orleans. He told reporters when the negotiations with Lore and Rodriguez began that the franchise remaining in Minnesota was a condition of the sale.
