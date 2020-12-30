Gudeta died from blows to the head with a hammer and was raped in her home in the northern Italian province of Trento, according to LaPresse.
Neighbors who checked in after she failed to show up for an appointment found her body.
Gudeta studied sociology at the University of Trento and returned home to Ethiopia after receiving her degree. In 2010, she fled conflict in Ethiopia and returned to Italy.
She settled in the remote Valle del Mocheni area, where she set up a business raising goats and making cheese and other products from their milk. Italian media had chronicled her success building the business, which she named The Happy Goat.
The U.N. refugee agency said it was “pained” by Gudeta’s death, and that her entrepreneurial spirit “demonstrated how refugees can contribute to the societies that host them.”
“Despite her tragic end, the UNHCR hopes that Agitu Ideo Gudeta will be recorded and celebrated as a model of success and of integration and inspire refugees that fight to rebuild their lives,” the agency said.
