The “constructive trends” Foulkes sees consist of, first of all, an order backlog stretching into next year, but also indications that boating is making inroads beyond its traditional base. After rising from 45 in the mid-1990s to around 52 for most of the 2010s, the average age of U.S. boat buyers fell to 49 in 2020. At Freedom Boat Club, acquired by Brunswick in 2019, women now account for 35% of the 67,000 members who pay to use boats without the hassle of storing and maintaining them — much higher than the female share of boat owners. More-flexible work arrangements for many Americans have also allowed for an expansion in when non-retired people can get in their boats, Gwillim said, with weekday boating on the rise. (There’s also some prospect of boating becoming more environmentally friendly with a shift to electric engines, which Brunswick’s Mercury Marine plans to start selling by 2023, although my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Brooke Sutherland points out that there are some issues with combining electricity and, um, water.)