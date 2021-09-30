Four grant makers, Casey Family Programs, the Knight Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, and the Tulsa Community Foundation/George Kaiser Family Foundation, each had more than one-third of their assets managed by a diverse investment firm. The Tulsa and Kaiser foundations are separate entities, but George Kaiser is a major donor to the Tulsa Community Foundation. Knight commissioned a similar study last year. The current report cannot be directly compared with last year’s data, however, because the two studies used different definitions of diverse ownership. In the previous study, an investment firm was considered to be diverse if it had at least one partner who was a woman or a person of color. The bar for diverse ownership in the current study was raised to 50% ownership by women or people of color.