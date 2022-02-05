Oh, I like my occasional Sudoku and Ken Ken, like the rest of you. But numbers don’t have the soul of words. So give me my Scrabble, Boggle and Bananagrams. Give me a punny crossword. Or, like the New York Times, invent delights like Spelling Bee. It’s a digital hive of seven letters, out of which you make as many words as possible. If you’re good, they call you genius; if you’re great, they make you Queen Bee. Everyone in my family wants to be that.