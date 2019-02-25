In this Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, photo, Leo Wang packs a suitcase at his home in San Jose, Calif. Wang has found himself trapped in an obstacle course regarding H-1B work visas for foreigners. His visa denied and his days in the United States numbered, Wang is looking for work outside the country. “I still believe in the American dream,” he says. “It’s just that I personally have to pursue it somewhere else.” (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — New federal data shows the extent to which skilled foreign workers have been impacted by President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Application denials have increased for skilled workers seeking several types of visas, including one of the biggest, known as the H-1B. Applicants are also more frequently being caught in bureaucratic tangles through something called a “request for evidence,” which can lead to delays and denials.

Trump has variously attacked and expressed support for the H-1B visa program, but his administration has made multiple policy changes aiming to tighten who qualifies. The administration defends the moves as protecting American workers.

