Workers are concerned about pay, safety, workplace diversity, requiring union membership and job growth, according to Eve Mayberger, a member of the union’s bargaining team.
“Management has not really engaged with most of these issues and are coming back with very mild adjustments,” said Mayberger, an assistant objects conservator.
It wasn’t clear what the strike would mean for visitors. A voicemail seeking comment was left Friday with a museum spokesperson.
Museum employees voted overwhelmingly last November to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110.