Tchir has a valid point. Many restaurants have closed temporarily because of a shortage of workers. U.S. manufacturers have seen slower growth as they struggle to keep factories staffed. Sales are slowing as retailers rush to keep their shelves stocked. In addition, Tchir noted that he’s “coming across more anecdotal evidence that ‘geographic’ dislocation may be playing a role as there is a mismatch between where jobs are and where workers are and an equilibrium has not been reached.” This all indicates a potential end to this virtuous cycle for workers without a further boost to growth or productivity.