Workhorse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $117.3 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5 million.

Workhorse expects full-year revenue in the range of $75 million to $125 million.

