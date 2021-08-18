Evidence of being reassigned might include a company directory listing the taxpayers in the new location and dated correspondence with employers explaining the reason for the move. Be aware that New York tax authorities aren’t going to be easily persuaded. They’re likely to say no if an employer opened a small satellite office in Florida and said their employees moved there, while maintaining a big building in Manhattan. By contrast, employers who have completely shuttered their offices and gone 100% virtual are likely to give their workers a better shot at avoiding New York state income taxes.