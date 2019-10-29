Metals and minerals prices are expected to skid 5.2% this year and 1.4% in 2020.
The global economy has been decelerating, weighed down by trade tensions and a slowdown in China, the world’s second-biggest economy.
The International Monetary Fund expects the world economy to grow just 3% this year, down from 3.6% in 2018, and world trade to expand 1.1%. Both are the weakest numbers since the recession year 2009.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD