Now let’s imagine that the U.S. instead bought vaccines through a “push” contract with enough capacity investment to cover the full supply it had requisitioned for boosters, but the new capacity will take three months to come online. In that case, the first three countries still get pushed back in line, but they catch up right after the new capacity becomes available. And by one month after that, total production is higher than it would’ve been before, so other countries effectively move up in line.