Nearly 12 years since their country won the right to host soccer’s quadrennial World Cup, Qataris might reasonably wonder, just days ahead of the kickoff, if it was worth the trouble. Rather than bestow the petrostate with the prestige associated with international sporting events, the World Cup has brought unwanted attention — most notably, to its exploitation of foreign workers and its attitudes toward sexuality — and accusations of “sportswashing” away a poor human-rights record.

Critics, including my colleague Martin Ivens, argue that “a Western sense of fair play will be outraged that a country without any native tradition in the game has won the right to host the tournament through financial muscle.”

No fair, say the Qataris. The ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has inveighed against what he called an “unprecedented campaign” against his country. Doha’s defenders have, in vain, accused critics of double standards, pointing out that they took no umbrage when Russia was named host for the 2018 World Cup — on the same day as the emirate was awarded this year’s tournament.

Now, the man who presided over that ceremony a dozen years ago says it was a mistake to allow the emirate to host the tournament. Sepp Blatter, only recently acquitted of financial misconduct when he headed FIFA, soccer’s governing body, says Qatar is too small a stage for the greatest show on earth. He has suggested that the US, which had been the favorite, was denied the privilege because of some eleventh-hour skullduggery involving France’s then-President Nicolas Sarkozy.

But Blatter’s successor, Gianni Infantino, won’t have call to cavil over the receipts: FIFA’s takings from the monthlong tournament are expected to top the $5.2 billion record set in Russia four years ago.

And if the World Cup doesn’t produce the anticipated payoff in international prestige, it has already delivered a remarkable dividend of sorts from within Qatar’s immediate neighborhood. By sharing the economic bounty from the tournament, the emir is earning goodwill from Gulf countries that until recently were dead set on his downfall.

Qatar’s successful bid to host the World Cup had set off resentment and rancor in the courts of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which were already suspicious of Doha’s outsize international ambition. Seven years later, those countries (and Egypt) would seek to cut Qatar down to size by imposing a diplomatic and economic embargo.

The Qataris believed that their antagonists’ main motivation was plain old jealousy, and that the World Cup was one of the causes of envy. At various points, officials from the embargoing nations suggested that Qatar should give up the tournament, or at least agree to share the hosting responsibilities (and the revenues, natch) with its neighbors.

When the Saudis finally ended the boycott in early 2021, Sheikh Thani was careful not to gloat. Instead, Qatari officials quietly opened discussions about sharing the World Cup pie. The games, they insisted, would all be staged in Qatar, but its neighbors could partake in the tourism windfall.

This made sense in practical as well as political terms: 1.2 million soccer fans are expected to attend the tournament, and Doha can’t accommodate them all, not even by offering rooms in giant cruise ships berthed in the harbor. Why not let them stay in nearby countries and arrange special flights that allow day trips to Qatar for matches? The upshot of these discussions is a regional shuttle service connecting Doha to Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Jeddah and Kuwait City — and tens of thousands of hotel bookings scattered across them.

The biggest beneficiary of this arrangement is the UAE, which had been the prime mover of the embargo: Of the more than 90 new daily flights into Qatar, 40 will be from the UAE, and Dubai, a 45-minute hop to Doha, will be the main gateway to the tournament. Saudi Arabia and Oman are counting on a spillover of tourists: If your team is eliminated in the first round, what easier place to console yourself than on a beach along the Red Sea or the Indian Ocean.

Other countries to benefit from the World Cup include Turkey and Pakistan, which are supplying police and troops to keep the peace.

Qatar will still get the biggest slice of the economic pie: It expects the World Cup to add $17 billion to its economy. But the diplomatic dividend it will accrue from the goodwill of its neighbors is worth many times that sum.

