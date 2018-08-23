COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk says it will send a cargo vessel through the Russian Arctic for the first time as a result of melting sea ice.

Janina von Spalding, spokeswoman for the world’s biggest shipping company, said Thursday the new ice class container vessel would embark on “a one-off trial designed to explore an unknown route for container shipping.”

The Northern Sea Route could be a shorter route for journeys from East Asia to Europe than the Northwest Passage over Canada because it will likely be free of ice sooner due to climate change.

Von Spalding said the ship will leave Russia’s Pacific port city of Vladivostok around Sep.1 and sail to St. Petersburg where it will arrive by the end of the month.

