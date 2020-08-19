CEO Soeren Skou said the results were strong considering the economic conditions. “We are well positioned to financially and strategically come out stronger of the crisis.”
In a statement, the group said its full-year outlook contained “high uncertainties” related to the pandemic and “does not take into consideration a material second lockdown phase.”
It expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be between $6 billion and $ 7 billion before restructuring and integration costs.
