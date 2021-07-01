If inflation ends up more stubborn than expected, the Fed would have to raise interest rates more aggressively than it’s signaled. That in turn would take away one of the major reasons for the stock market’s recent run to records: the hardened belief that “There Is No Alternative” to paying ever-higher prices for stocks when bonds are paying so little in interest. It’s become such a ubiquitous belief that it goes by the simple acronym of TINA.