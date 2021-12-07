In contrast, the CDC has struggled since the onset of the pandemic to adequately collect and publicize data. Some states have failed to report case numbers, deaths and demographic information to the CDC. Recently, the agency also has failed to track breakthrough infections, numbers that will be needed to navigate the omicron threat. The U.S. has often had to rely on data gathered elsewhere. Some policy decisions on boosters in the U.S., for instance, were made using early vaccine data from Israel and other countries.